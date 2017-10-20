Dantonio says Scott has resolved license issues, will play

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says running back LJ Scott has resolved his driver's license issues and will play Saturday for the 18th-ranked Spartans against Indiana.

Scott faced a charge of driving with a suspended license, and court records Thursday showed him scheduled for a hearing next month. On Friday, Dantonio said in a statement that Scott "now has a valid driver's license, free of any restrictions" and the running back "has resolved the matter completely."

Dantonio said Scott will play Saturday but "his status will be affected."

