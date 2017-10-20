Steelers' Mitchell fined $57,735 for 2 hits vs. Chiefs

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell was fined $57,735 by the NFL on Friday for two hits he made in the Steelers' win over Kansas City last Sunday.
Mitchell was docked $48,620 for a helmet-to-helmet shot to Chiefs running back Charcandrick West that resulted in a concussion. He also was fined $9,115 for hitting quarterback Alex Smith low near the end of the third quarter.
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree also received a $24,309 fine for roughing the passer on a hit he made on Smith.
Also in that game, Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he used the goal post as a prop during a touchdown celebration.
Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr was fined $9,115 for head-butting Green Bay's Davante Adams, a move that drew a 15-yard penalty. But Barr wasn't punished for his big hit on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken right collarbone.
Barr, who cleared the league's concussion protocol on Friday, was criticized by some Packers players and coach Mike McCarthy for the hit, which they deemed "illegal." Barr wasn't penalized after driving Rodgers to the ground onto his shoulder after the quarterback threw a pass while scrambling out of the pocket.
"By no means was I trying to injure or take out Aaron Rodgers," Barr said. "He's one of, if not the best, player in this league. I'm not a dirty player. I don't play dirty. We don't preach that around here."
San Francisco wide receiver Pierre Garcon was fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington safety Montae Nicholson, who had his helmet knocked off by the blow. Garcon was not penalized for the play, during which he lowered his head and hit into Nicholson's helmet.
Also fined $24,309 was New Orleans tight end Josh Hill for an unnecessary roughness penalty against Detroit when he hit a defenseless Lions player in the head and neck area. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was docked $12,154 for dunking the football over the goal post after returning an interception for a touchdown.
Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was fined $18,231 for roughing the passer on his hit on Miami's Jay Cutler. It wiped out an interception by Deion Jones and helped lead to the Dolphins' second touchdown in a 20-17 win.
Fined $9,115 by the NFL were: Detroit's Jamal Agnew (taunting), Tennessee's Phillip Supernaw (unnecessary roughness) and Denver's Ron Leary (facemask).
