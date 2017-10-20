Officials gather with community helpers for breakfast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The community's movers and shakers gathered for breakfast Friday in an effort to appreciate the generosity and ambition that community members have in helping one another.

They gathered for companionship.

The group included pastors and volunteers - people they called "active citizens," who are always working to give not just their resources but also time.

One county commissioner says all they do coincides with the mayor's vision of a compassionate city.

"All of us coming together to create a peaceful more livable, more family oriented community," Kathleen Parks said. "And that coincides with that compassionate city goal."

They gathered at Harbor House off of Lower Hunters Trace. Harbor House is an organization that helps those who have disabilities.

