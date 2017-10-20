LMPD shoots into home during search for suspect with rifle

Rodrick Buchanan was later arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police responded to report of a shooter near Shelby Traditional Academy Thursday morning. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

A man found several bullet holes in his house after police swarmed his neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Von Turner is used to the sounds of children playing in his front yard, not the sound of gunshots.

"When I woke up out of my sleep, I heard the smacking, so when I heard the two smacks, I ran to the window," Turner said.

Both of Turner's children were at school, across the street, at Shelby Traditional Academy.

"I raised the blind over and looked," Turner said. "I saw three or four officers running through the field and a couple of them, or really all of them, were running through with their guns up."

His neighborhood was swarming with police officers after reports of a man with a rifle.

The school was placed on the highest level of security, with children not allowed near windows and forced to stay under desks.

"It was scary," Turner said. "It really was."

Police eventually arrested Rodrick Buchanan. Buchanan is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment.

Hours later, Turner found one bullet through his gutter, and another in his kids' bedroom.

"As it came through that wall, I looked over and I saw the other piercing on this side of the wall," Turner said, walking through the room. The bullet came to rest in Turner's dresser, just feet away from where his girlfriend was sleeping at the time.

Friday, police confirmed an officer fired the two shots.

"They all slept in my sister's room last night," Turner said of his children. "Me and my girlfriend slept in the living room."

He's had a tough time explaining the shooting to his youngest son.

"He won't go in the room no more, just because the bullet is there," he said.

Turner believes the police put his family and others in danger.

"Don't just shoot to be shooting. If they were chasing, they could've just chased him down," Turner said. "They caught him around the corner. They didn't have to fire because he didn't fire, not once."

Turner said he's hopeful police will fix his home.

He also said JCPS responded well, calling, sending a text, and sending a letter home with students.

JCPS confirmed Friday, Noe Middle School and Manual High School were also placed on heightened security during the incident.

LMPD said the officer, Jeffrey Emerich, has been placed on administrative leave while they investigate.

