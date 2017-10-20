Movie filmed at JCTC focuses on harassment, survivor empowerment

Sunshine Films La Grange is filming a movie about harassment and survivor empowerment at JCTC. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the #MeToo campaign goes viral on social media, a film being made right here in WAVE Country hits the topic on the mark.

Sunshine Films La Grange is making an independent film focusing on harassment, PTSD and survivor empowerment.

They are filming at the Jefferson Community and Technical College's downtown campus.

WAVE 3 News got an inside look at filming on Friday and learned why the topic is importatn to the filmmakers.

"Women have been sexually assaulted and they don't know what to do," Frida Gonzalez said. "Or they come up to someone and they trust someone with it but they don't take them seriously."

A release date for the film has not been determined.

