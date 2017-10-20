Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Beechwood 63, Dayton 6
Belfry 53, Pike Co. Central 7
Campbell Co. 54, Boone Co. 7
Cooper 21, Conner 20
Elizabethtown 48, Bardstown 0
Eminence 46, Oasis, Fla. 0
Fairview 30, Lincoln County, W.Va. 14
Greenup Co. 61, Boyd Co. 6
Harlan Co. 38, Perry Co. Central 14
Lex. Bryan Station 20, Lex. Paul Dunbar 18
Lex. Tates Creek 21, Lex. Lafayette 7
Lexington Catholic 42, Garrard Co. 24
Lou. Christian Academy 49, Washington Co. 6
Lou. DeSales 57, Lou. Shawnee 0
Lou. Fern Creek 50, Lou. Fairdale 13
Lou. Holy Cross 49, Clinton Co. 24
Lou. St. Xavier 37, Lou. Butler 0
Lou. Trinity 49, Lou. Ballard 0
Ludlow 42, Bellevue 12
Newport Central Catholic 50, Newport 6
Owen Co. 48, Trimble Co. 0
Rowan Co. 13, East Carter 6
Russell 13, Bath Co. 12
Scott Co. 48, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 21
Sherman, W.Va. 49, Sheldon Clark 8
South Oldham 57, North Bullitt 6
West Carter 49, Lewis Co. 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
