Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL

Beechwood 63, Dayton 6

Belfry 53, Pike Co. Central 7

Campbell Co. 54, Boone Co. 7

Cooper 21, Conner 20

Elizabethtown 48, Bardstown 0

Eminence 46, Oasis, Fla. 0

Fairview 30, Lincoln County, W.Va. 14

Greenup Co. 61, Boyd Co. 6

Harlan Co. 38, Perry Co. Central 14

Lex. Bryan Station 20, Lex. Paul Dunbar 18

Lex. Tates Creek 21, Lex. Lafayette 7

Lexington Catholic 42, Garrard Co. 24

Lou. Christian Academy 49, Washington Co. 6

Lou. DeSales 57, Lou. Shawnee 0

Lou. Fern Creek 50, Lou. Fairdale 13

Lou. Holy Cross 49, Clinton Co. 24

Lou. St. Xavier 37, Lou. Butler 0

Lou. Trinity 49, Lou. Ballard 0

Ludlow 42, Bellevue 12

Newport Central Catholic 50, Newport 6

Owen Co. 48, Trimble Co. 0

Rowan Co. 13, East Carter 6

Russell 13, Bath Co. 12

Scott Co. 48, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 21

Sherman, W.Va. 49, Sheldon Clark 8

South Oldham 57, North Bullitt 6

West Carter 49, Lewis Co. 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.