Roads closed across city Saturday for Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

A major road closure will affect traffic in downtown Louisville this weekend.More >>
Those needing to make their way across town Saturday will want to plan their route in advance.More >>
As the #MeToo campaign goes viral on social media, a film being made right here in WAVE Country hits the topic on the mark.More >>
Companies all over the world complain about not being able to recruit enough IT talent, and Louisville might be sitting on a gold mine.More >>
After years of controversy and heated debate, the decision on a new Veterans Administration Hospital in Louisville has been made. A site off Brownsboro Road (KY 22) and the Watterson Expressway (I-264) has been chosen by the federal government. The decision has a lot of people asking why the downtown Jewish Hospital property that recently was announced for sale wasn't considered.