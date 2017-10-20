Roads closed across city Saturday for Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

Here is the map for the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon. (Source: Louisville Sports Commission)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many road closures will take effect Saturday to make way for the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon in Louisville.

This will make an already complicated traffic situation worse, as I-65 North is closed in Louisville for construction work.

Those needing to make their way across town Saturday will want to plan their route in advance.

Roads closed for the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon will be downtown, and in the Highlands and Cherokee Park.

Here is the list of road and the approximate times they will be closed:

Main Street (2nd Street to 4th Street) 7:30 am - 8:50 am

1st Street (Main Street to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 8:50 am

Witherspoon (1st Street to River Rd) 8:00 am - 9:00 am

River Road (Preston to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Preston (Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali) 8:00 am - 9:15 am

Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to E Chestnut Street) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

East Chestnut Street (Wenzel Street to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 am - 11:50 am

Lexington Road (downtown to Cherokee Park Scenic Loop) 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Cherokee Park Scenic Loop: 7:30 am - 11:00 am

Cherokee Parkway (Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive) 7:30 am - 11:30 am

Grinstead Drive (Lexington Road to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 am - 11:30 am

Baxter Avenue (Cherokee Road and Broadway to Liberty Street) 7:30 am - 11:50 am

9th Street (W Main St to W Muhammad Ali) 8:15 am - 12:00 pm

Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to 13th Street) 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Main Street (9th Street to 6th Street) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Main Street (4th Street to 6th Street) 5:30 am - 1:00 pm

Race organizers say these times are approximate, and the listed roads could reopen earlier.

