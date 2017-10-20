Woman arrested for DUI in wrong-way I-65 crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a year after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65, a woman has been arrested on a long list of charges, including DUI.

Police say Keva Twyne's blood alcohol level at the time was .209, more than twice the legal limit.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

She's accused of driving the wrong way on I-65 for miles before crashing into another vehicle in September 2016.

The other driver suffered a head injury.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.