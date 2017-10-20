Woman arrested for DUI in wrong-way I-65 crash

His neighborhood was swarming with police officers after reports of a man with a rifle. Then he found one bullet through his gutter, and another in his kids' bedroom.More >>
More than a year after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65, a woman has been arrested on a long list of charges, including DUI.
A major road closure will affect traffic in downtown Louisville this weekend.
Those needing to make their way across town Saturday will want to plan their route in advance.
As the #MeToo campaign goes viral on social media, a film being made right here in WAVE Country hits the topic on the mark.
