Volunteer training at Paducah Warming Center

With colder temperatures now here, Paducah Warming Center at the Community Kitchen is offering two volunteer training sessions.

The sessions are set to be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 13 at the Community Kitchen, located at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

When temperatures reach 40 degrees or below, the Warming Center offers a place for people to stay overnight from Dec. 1 to March 31.

The Warming Center offers a cot, clean linens, a hot meal and access to laundry and shower facilities.

Volunteers work in teams of two each night the center is open and must be at least 18-years-old.

