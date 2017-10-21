Trump says he will let JFK assassination documents be released - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump says he will let JFK assassination documents be released

(RNN) - If you think the government is hiding something about the Kennedy assassination, you may get to see what it is.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday with a tweet that he would allow the classified documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy to be released "subject to the receipt of further information."

The Washington Post reported that Trump had been urged by government agencies, including the CIA to keep the documents secret. A 1992 law placed a 25-year hold on the documents' release, which expires Thursday.

Only Trump can push that deadline back.

Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.

The primary concern is the CIA's intelligence gathering methods and the identities of confidential sources who may still be alive, according to a report from Politico.

