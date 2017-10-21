Jaire Alexander to miss UofL game against Florida State

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – University of Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss Saturday's game against Florida State.

Alexander suffered a setback in practice this week and didn’t make the trip to Tallahassee.

The junior has played in only three games this year after suffering a knee injury in the season opener versus Purdue.

