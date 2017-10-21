Devils fans help young anthem singer who forgets the words

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Hockey fans have come to the rescue of a girl who apparently forgot the words while singing the national anthem at a New Jersey Devils game.
Lauralie Mufute started singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Devils' game Friday night against the Sharks when she stumbled after the words "whose broad stripes and bright stars."
She paused for a moment, then restarted the stanza, but stumbled again before reaching "through the perilous night."
The crowd of more than 14,000 at the Prudential Center jumped in, picking up where she left off and finishing the anthem .
The Jersey City girl mouthed the rest of the lyrics as the crowd sang, then flashed an appreciative smile.
Afterward, the Devils tweeted : "Tonight at @PruCenter, the Jersey crowd picks up the primary assist during the national anthem."
Mufute sang the anthem at a Devils game last year, nailing it . New Jersey lost to San Jose 3-0 on Friday night.
___
More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>