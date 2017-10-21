KY woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop on Friday, Oct. 20 led to the arrest of one woman in McCracken County, Kentucky

Around 11:49 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department stopped a 2001 Nissan Altima for traffic violations on Ky Dam Road.

The driver Shatina Emerson, 45, of Paducah, was found to be operating her vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputies searched the vehicle and Emerson’s person. They found a baggie containing methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items.

Shatina Emerson was arrested and transported to McCracken County Jail.

She was charged with no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs -first offense, possession of controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and purchasing/possessing drug paraphernalia.

