Authorities investigate shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is dead after authorities say he reportedly shot at officers and then turned the gun on himself.

According to Metrosafe, the call came in around 3:40 p.m., of a pursuit in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Officials say officers pursued a male subject into Bethany Cemetery near that location.

It was then reported the subject fired at officers before shooting himself.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

