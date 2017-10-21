Suspects shoots at police, takes own life in Valley Station

A man shot himself after shooting at police at Bethany Cemetery. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A domestic violence suspect took his own life in Valley station on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Trina Trial at 3:30 p.m. for a domestic violence report. They noticed a man matching the suspect's description leaving the scene, but they did not pursue him, Sgt. John Bradley said.

Police then received calls of a reckless driver on Dixie Highway. The description matched that of the domestic violence suspect.

The driver pointed a gun at police when they caught up to him, Bradley said. When he took off again, police pursued him.

The suspect fired one shot at officers in the 10000 block of Dixie Highway. The round hit a police cruiser but no officers were hit.

Police then followed the suspect to Bethany Cemetery, where they heard a shot fired then found the suspect dead.

