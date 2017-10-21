Hurst scores go-ahead TD, Morehead State beats Stetson 29-26

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Lawson Page threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score to Landon Hurst with 30 seconds left, and Morehead State beat Stetson 29-26 on Saturday.

Page and Hurst connected at the end of the first half to give Morehead State a 21-10 lead. But Stetson scored 16 straight in the second half, taking a 26-21 lead with 3:24 left on Bryce Blackmon's 1-yard TD run.

Jarin Higginbotham's caught a pass for a successful 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left for Morehead State's three-point lead. Stetson went four plays on its final drive but the game ended on a fumble.

Page also ran for 103 yards and one touchdown on 16 attempts for Morehead State (3-5, 2-3 Pioneer Football League). Hurst made seven catches for 70 yards and two scores.

Page accounted for 324 of Morehead State's 392 total yards.

Colin McGovern went 23 of 36 for 240 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Stetson (2-6, 1-4).

