Parents loose 2 young daughters in crash in front of their home

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Two young girls were killed in a crash in Jennings County on Friday.

"I don't know why God took them so early,” Timothy Creamer, the children's father, said. “But he wanted his angles back.”

Kaylee Creamer, 4, and Allison Creamer, 22 months, were riding with their aunt when the crash happened right in front of their home.

"I was sitting in the house and heard the noise out front,” Timothy said. “I saw them coming across, and I ran out trying to get my babies out of that car."

Mary Bailey was driving her car north on State Road 7, with her two young nieces in the car, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. Bailey slowed down to make a left turn onto County Road 900 North and was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer.

Nicholas A. Fischvogt was driving the truck with a passenger, Nancy Palmer, according to ISP.

"That's a terrible intersection," Althea Jones, who has lived near the intersection for 20 years, said.

Jones said she has seen at least a dozen crashes.

"When people go over the hill, they are not expecting a car to be sitting there to turn left,” Jones said. “There's no place to cut around any car trying to turn left."

Jones attempted to help at the scene but EMS began taking Bailey, Allison, and Palmer to the hospital. Kaylee was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There is something about losing children that are innocently riding in the back seat of a car," Jones said.

Timothy said he is fighting to be strong for his two other children.

The parents have made a memorial for their daughters in the home they wanted to make the perfect playscape.

"This was our dream home,” Timothy said. “Yesterday we were going to look at a swing set."

“We wanted to give our kids a perfect yard to play in,” Shannon said.

