Parents loose 2 young daughters in crash in front of their home

A man shot himself after shooting at police at Bethany Cemetery.More >>
A man shot himself after shooting at police at Bethany Cemetery.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Alexander has only played in three games this year.More >>
Alexander has only played in three games this year.More >>
His neighborhood was swarming with police officers after reports of a man with a rifle. Then he found one bullet through his gutter, and another in his kids' bedroom.More >>
His neighborhood was swarming with police officers after reports of a man with a rifle. Then he found one bullet through his gutter, and another in his kids' bedroom.More >>
More than a year after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65, a woman has been arrested on a long list of charges, including DUI.More >>
More than a year after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65, a woman has been arrested on a long list of charges, including DUI.More >>