Tuskegee uses late touchdown to take down Kentucky State

A Justice Owens fourth quarter touchdown secured the win for Tuskegee against Kentucky State in Saturday's 26-21 win.

In a game that saw Kentucky State in the lead for most of the way, Tuskegee was able to take the reins and improve to 6-2.

After trailing 14-7 at the half, Tuskegee was able to strike just seconds into the third quarter on a long 84-yard Hoderick Lowe touchdown run, but a blocked extra point kept the Golden Tigers behind by one.

Kentucky State increased the lead once again to 21-13 when Kentucky State quarterback Paul Campbell hooked up with wide receiver Camron Gore for the 17-yard touchdown pass. But after that, the defense of the Golden Tigers would hold tough.

Lowe had compounded 253 yards rushing by the start of the fourth quarter after breaking a 79-yard touchdown run at the end of the third to pull Tuskegee to within two. The Golden Tigers continued to trail by two after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

An interception by Tuskegee got them the ball back after fumbling the Kentucky State punt, and set the Golden Tigers up for ultimately the game-winning drive. Tuskegee drove the field before ending up on the goal line where quarterback Jamarcus Ezell found running back Justice Owens from three yards out for the score.

From that point on it was a defensive battle for both teams, with Tuskegee stopping the Thorobreds on a potential game-winning drive with under a minute to play, spoiling a Kentucky State Homecoming.

Lowe finished the game with 269 yards on just 13 carries, averaging out to 20.7 yards per carry. Kentucky State running back Brett Sylve had an impressive game on the ground for the Throbreds as well, finishing with 137 yards on 25 carries.

Tuskegee will return home for a Homecoming of its own next Saturday. Tuskegee's 93rd Homecoming will feature a Saturday contest between the Golden Tigers and Central State. That game will kick at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.