Tuskegee uses late touchdown to take down Kentucky State

It's the Third Saturday in October so you know what that means! Tennessee heads down to Tuscaloosa for the match-up with the Crimson Tide. Can Alabama make it 11 in a row against the Volunteers?More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a University of Alabama football player for domestic violence early Thursday morning.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
The Troy Trojans are now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and 2-for-2 in spoiling Homecomings after taking down Georgia State 34-10 Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Justice Owens fourth quarter touchdown secured the win for Tuskegee against Kentucky State in Saturday's 26-21 win.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
The relationship between Troy basketball coaches Phil Cunningham and Chanda Rigby is a unique one.More >>
Coming off a significant win at LSU, the Troy Trojans fell short in the Battle for the Belt, losing 19-8 against South Alabama.More >>
