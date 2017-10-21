AP source: Cubs part with pitching coach Bosio

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Bosio is out as the Chicago Cubs' pitching coach after six seasons.
A person familiar with the situation says the team said the team will not pick up his contract option for next season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
USA Today first reported the decision.
Bosio's dismissal comes after the Cubs we're eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.
Bosio worked under three managers in Chicago and helped oversee a transformation of the pitching staff that contributed to a drought-busting World Series Championship last year and three straight trips to the NLCS.
He helped Jake Arrieta develop into a Cy Young Award winner and built up mid-level pitchers such as Scott Feldman and Jason Hammel that the Cubs traded for key players.
Feldman was dealt to Baltimore in the Arrieta deal. Hammel and Jeff Samardzija were traded to Oakland for Addison Russell.
But the bullpen faltered in the playoffs this year. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein also pointed to season-long control issues in a news conference on Friday.
