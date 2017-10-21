Man missing after single vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY

Police are searching for a missing man after a single vehicle collision near the Brookport Bridge according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

On October 19 the department received a call around midnight. Officials learned that the vehicle was occupied by a male and female as they traveled back to Kentucky.

The female was seen walking on the bridge toward Kentucky. Two witnesses reported that they heard a loud splash in the river shortly after the collision occurred.

Jessie Inman, of Paducah, Kentucky was the other occupant of the vehicle. He has not been found.

Watercraft search crews looked for him on the Ohio River and the surrounding area. Inman has not been located as of October 21.

Detectives and Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department continued to attempt to locate Inman and investigate the incident.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and boots. Inman is 41, 6'2" and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Inman’s whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.

