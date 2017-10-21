Bald eagle gets new chance at life thanks to Tri-Staters

A bald eagle is getting a new chance at life thanks to a group of people in the Tri-State.

For several months, Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary out of Irvington, Kentucky spent time caring for a very injured bald eagle.

The bird was found by a group of horse trail riders in Morganfield earlier this year.

"We saw her and were like 'Oh, wow,' and started taking pictures. My mom was standing there and was like this isn't normal," said Rebeca French who found the bald eagle. "We are too close, and she's not flying off. She hopped off the branch and went further into the woods, and that's when we decided there is something wrong."

The group eventually contacted police who got in touch with Backwoods Critter Care Wildlife Rehabilitation in Webster County.

Doctors at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary said the bird had a wing injury and was weak from malnutrition because she was unable to hunt.

For months now, they spent time rehabilitating the eagle.

The same field where the eagle was found was where it was released.

Broadbent officials said the release was in memory of Kentucky State Representative Joe McBride of Union County.

