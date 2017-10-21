Family offering $10K reward in unsolved Beechmont homicide

Brian Lewis was gunned down in his Beechmont home five years ago. (Source: Facebook)

Family and friends of Brian Lewis had a vigil to remember him Saturday. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a man gunned down in his home five years ago continues to search for his killer.

Brian Lewis would've been 26 years old this year.

He was shot to death inside his Beechmont home while his mother was in the next room.

Lewis' family met near Iroquois Park on Saturday to remind the community that his killer is still on the loose and they are offering a reward to help catch that person.

"I'm ready to write a check and hand it to them, or hand them cash money, I don't care," Rhonda Mars, Brian Lewis' mother, said. "I'm ready for that. I'm ready for justice. I'm ready for some closure. It isn't going to bring Brian back but it will at least help me understand what happened that night.

Mars is offering a $10,000 reward for the person who can link a killer to her son's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline 574-LMPD (5673).

