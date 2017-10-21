NBA Fines Cousins



NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan.



The league says Saturday that Cousins was penalized for his actions that came with 50 seconds remaining in the Pelicans' 103-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.



Cousins was also called for a technical foul as part of the incident, and the NBA says that has been rescinded.

