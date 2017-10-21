New Look Hoosiers Debut at Hysteria - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New Look Hoosiers Debut at Hysteria

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) A big night in Bloomington as I-U fans got their first look at the Hoosiers under new head coach Archie Miller at Hoosier Hysteria.  The shooting contest paired a men's player with a women's player.  The combination of Josh Newkirk and Alli Patberg won that.  Sophomore, Curtis Jones brought the house down in the dunk contest.  In the actual scrimmage, the Crimson team knocked off the Cream.


