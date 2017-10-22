Summit hopes to encourage community development, togetherness

The owner of Sweet Peaches is one of the business owners that will speak at the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An upcoming event hopes to bring the community together while figuring out a way to improve Louisville neighborhoods.

The 2017 Neighborhood Summit - Community Showcase will highlight community development success stories in the historic neighborhoods of Portland and Russell. The Center For Neighborhoods and leaders from across Louisville will explore these neighborhoods and teach residents how to create their own neighborhood success stories.

Pamela Haines, the owner of Sweet Peaches, which is on Muhammad Ali Blvd, is one of the business owners that will share their success stories.

The 2017 Neighborhood Summit will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on Saturday, October 28.

For more information on the event, click here.

