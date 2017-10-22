1 dead in crash on Preston Highway

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A portion of Preston Highway was shut down due to a fatal crash Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Preston Highway at Old Preston Highway.

Police at the scene told a WAVE 3 News crew that a truck was in the right lane heading north. The elderly female driver of a car failed to brake as she approached the truck, swerved and crashed into a pole.

Police said the woman was the only fatality and no other vehicles were involved.

