Part of Preston Highway shutdown due to fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A portion of Preston Highway was shut down due to a fatal crash Sunday morning. 

The incident occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Preston Highway at Old Preston Highway. 

The number of fatalities is unknown.

The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time. 

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least 4 hours. 

This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 newsroom. 

