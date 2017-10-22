Victim killed on Preston Highway identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Victim killed on Preston Highway identified

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An woman killed on Preston Highway at Old Preston Highway on Sunday morning has been identified. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified 71-year-old Alberta Pontius as the victim. . 

Police at the scene told a WAVE 3 News crew that a truck was in the right lane heading north, when Pontius failed to brake as she approached the truck, swerved and crashed into a pole.

Pontius was the only fatality and no other vehicles were involved. 

