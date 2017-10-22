Fire breaks out in Highview home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Highview on Sunday.

Crews were called to the 8200 block of Sealston Drive around 1:20 p.m.

When they arrived they found fire burning on the second floor of the house, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers did not have any reports of injuries.

It's not clear at this time what started the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

