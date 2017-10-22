Merseyslide: Liverpool, Everton fall to north London clubs

(Peter Byrne/PA via AP). Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, right, scores his side's fifth goal against Everton during the English Premier League soccer match at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Tottenham's teammates celebrate after scoring their side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - Final score: North London 9, Merseyside 3.

Liverpool and Everton endured a miserable Sunday in the Premier League as they were torn apart by Tottenham and Arsenal.

Arsenal had five different scorers in a 5-2 victory that further weakened Everton manager Ronald Koeman's job security. Harry Kane scored twice in front of a record Premier League record of more than 80,000 as Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium.

EVERTON IN RELEGATION ZONE

The statistics are bleak for Koeman in his second season in charge: Everton has no wins in its last five matches, two victories in the last 13, eight points from nine games and only six league goals.

Everton, which finished seventh in the Premier League last season, is bottom of its Europa League group with one point from three games.

"I am responsible for this team," Koeman said. "The final result is really poor but all these kind of decisions (about my future) is not in my hands."

Although Wayne Rooney put Everton in front, that was as good as it got for Everton. Nacho Monreal equalized just before the break with further goals coming from Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette - after Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off - and Aaron Ramsey.

Substitute Oumar Niasse pulled one back thanks to poor defending but Alexis Sanchez had the final say with the last kick of the game as Arsenal eased to a first away win of the season.

Despite around 150 million pounds ($198 million) being invested in new players in the offseason, Everton is now in the relegation zone.

"The team is underperforming, it is in a difficult situation mentally and struggling for confidence. That is what we need to change," Koeman said. "I still believe I can change the whole situation but everybody knows how it works in football. That is all I answer about this situation. I told the players that I believe the players, I believe in the commitment of the players."

LIVERPOOL CAPITULATES

Juergen Klopp hopes to deliver Liverpool's first league title since 1990. Some chance, now, in his third season.

Liverpool has conceded 16 goals in nine league games - its worst start in 53 years - to sit 12 points behind leader Manchester City in eighth place.

Tottenham, though, is on the up after a sluggish start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino's side is only behind second-place Manchester United on goal difference and within five points of City.

Tottenham is finally looking at ease at its temporary Wembley home, but few opponents will be as easy to pick apart as Liverpool. Few Premier League players will be as brittle in defense as Dejan Lovren, who was hauled off after a half hour.

By that stage, Tottenham was already 2-1 up after going in front after only four minutes through Kane and then Son Heung-min netted in the 12th minute.

Liverpool hadn't threatened when Mohamed Salah scored in the 24th but it would only prove a consolation. Dele Alli restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion in first-half stoppage time and Kane was on target again 11 minutes into the second half.

