Browns tackle Thomas injured, misses first play as pro

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns' iron man was forced from the field.
Joe Thomas, who has been the one thing Cleveland could count on during a decade of losing, missed the first play of his 11-year NFL career on Sunday with an injured left triceps.
The offensive tackle had been on the field for 10,363 consecutive snaps before he had to leave in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans, holding his arm. It wasn't immediately clear how Thomas got hurt. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Thomas spent a few minutes being evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before he jogged to the locker room.
When Thomas was down, several teammates knelt near him and coach Hue Jackson ran onto the field. Titans Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan went out and consoled Thomas as Cleveland's crowd cheered one of the franchise's best all-time players.
The No. 3 overall pick in 2007, Thomas had been virtually indestructible during his 11 seasons with Cleveland. He has played through numerous injuries and his consecutive snaps streak is believed to be the longest in league history. The NFL did not officially track snap counts until 1999.
The 32-year-old Thomas has also started 167 straight games. He's made the Pro Bowl every season and is a virtual lock to make the Hall of Fame once he retires.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>