Teens approached by man at movie theater, notice sliced tire when leaving

Melinda Hurst made a post on Facebook to warn others about what happened to her daughter. (Source: Facebook)

Haley Hurst and Sydney Purcell said they were approached by a man at Keystone Cinemas on Wednesday. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Assumption High School students had a weird and frightening experience at the movie theater in Mt. Washington on Wednesday.

Sydney Purcell and Haley Hurst went to see a movie at Keystone Cinemas.

"When we were out here, it was around 6:30 p.m.,” Purcell said. “It started to get dark, and we were out here and it was just weird and was not comfortable."

The teens said they were approached by a man on their way into the theater.

"He was maybe in his 50s or 60s,” Purcell said. “He had white hair and a white beard.”

>> VIDEO: Watch Andreina Centlivre's report

"He just said hey ladies, beautiful weather out. What are you seeing?" Hurst said.

The two girls said they answered the man and went on with their evening. They didn't see the man in their theater, but did notice him interacting with employees.

"Something didn't seem right,” Hurst said. “It was weird that we went in the theater and he was arguing, and then we came out and our tire is flat."

Hurst drove away before noticing the flat on the back passenger tire. The girls said they stopped just outside the theater's parking lot and called family for help. That's when the same man from earlier approached them a second time.

"He asked if we were okay and if we needed help, and right when he saw my brother he took off," Hurst said.

The girls are scared and now carry mace.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fire breaks out in Highview home

+ 1 dead in crash on Preston Highway

+ Parents lose 2 young daughters in crash in front of their home

A Keystone Cinemas manager said the security cameras did not capture any suspicious activity.

"We noticed when we filled it back up with air, that the tire had been sliced," Hurst said.

Mt. Washington Police said a report was not filed, but they are aware of the situation.

Hurst's mother created a Facebook post warning the public to be vigilant.

"Make sure to know your surroundings," Purcell said. "And if you see something kind of weird, take precaution."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.