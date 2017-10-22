AP source: Mets tab Indians coach Mickey Callaway as manager

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the New York Mets have hired Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their manager.
Callaway receives a three-year contract, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made yet. A news conference to introduce Callaway is expected within the next few days.
With his contract set to expire, Terry Collins stepped down at the end of the season after seven years as Mets manager and accepted a position as a special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson.
The 42-year-old Callaway has been Cleveland's pitching coach for the past five seasons under highly successful manager Terry Francona. Led by ace right-hander Corey Kluber, the Indians led the major leagues with a 3.30 ERA and 1,614 strikeouts this season - one year after reaching the World Series and losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.
