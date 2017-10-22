KY man accused of nearly hitting 4 officials responding to crash

Police say a Mayfield, Kentucky man almost hit several first responders directing traffic on Sunday afternoon on October 22.

Justin A. Crittendon, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment and no vehicle registration. He was also arrested on four outstanding warrants and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Just before 2 p.m. the Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Department and Symsonia Fire Department responded to the 9000 block of Highway 131 in Graves County for a two-vehicle crash.

It happened in Kaler.

According to police, a responding deputy learned that a 27-year-old Kelsey Oliver of Hickory, Ky. was pulling a 16-foot trailer southbound on KY 131.

They say the trailer came loose from her truck, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a northbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Shannon Harrington of Paducah, Ky.

Harrington was taken to an area medical center with non-life threatening injuries. Oliver was not injured.

According to police, two firefighters were trying to stop traffic on the roadway due to the crash.

As Justin Crittendon approached the scene in a truck, police say he didn't stop and his vehicle nearly hit two firefighters, a KSP Trooper and a Graves County Deputy Sheriff.

Kentucky State Police stopped the truck and arrested Crittendon. Troopers also discovered he had four warrants for his arrest related to 2017 misdemeanor and felony cases in Marshall County.

