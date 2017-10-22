KY man arrested after almost hitting 4 officials responding to crash

Police say a Mayfield, Kentucky man almost struck several first responders directing traffic on Sunday afternoon on October 22. He has since been arrested.

Just before 2 p.m. the Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, and Symsonia Fire Department responded to the 9000 block of Highway 131 in Graves County for a two vehicle collision.

The collision happened in Kaler. Responding deputy learned that a 27-year-old Kelsey Oliver of Hickory, Ky was pulling a 16’ trailer south bound on KY 131.

The trailer came loose from her truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck north bound vehicle driven by, 38-year-old Shannon Harrington of Paducah, Ky.

Harrington was transported to an area medical center with non-life threatening injuries. Oliver was not injured.

According to police, two firefighters were attempting to stop traffic on the roadway due to the collision.

As Justin Crittendon approached the scene in a truck, he failed to stop. Crittendon’s vehicle nearly hit two firefighters, a KSP Trooper and a Graves County Deputy Sheriff.

Kentucky State Police stopped the truck and arrested Justin A. Crittendon, 28. Troopers also discovered he had four warrants for his arrest related to 2017 misdemeanor and felony cases in Marshall County.

Crittendon was charged with four counts of first degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment and no vehicle registration. He was also arrested on the four outstanding warrants. Crittendon was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

