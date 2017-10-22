KY man arrested after almost hitting 4 officials responding to crash

The incident involved machinery, according to police, and they believe it was an accident.More >>
The incident involved machinery, according to police, and they believe it was an accident.More >>
Two Assumption High School students said they had a weird and frightening experience at the Mt. Washington movie theater.More >>
One of the girls' mother is now putting out a warning on Facebook.More >>
Crews were called to the 8200 block of Sealston Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.More >>
Crews were called to the 8200 block of Sealston Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.More >>
Police said the woman was the only fatality and no other vehicles were involved.More >>
Police said the woman was the only fatality and no other vehicles were involved.More >>
The 2017 Neighborhood Summit will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American HeritageMore >>
The 2017 Neighborhood Summit will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American HeritageMore >>