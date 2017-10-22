Woman dies at Autoneum plant in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police are investigating a death at an auto machine factory.

A woman was killed Saturday night at Autoneum North America, located on River Ridge Parkway.

The incident involved machinery, according to police, and they believe it was an accident.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Melissa Stephens, 44. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

WAVE 3 News reached out the company, which is based in Switzerland, but have not yet received a comment.

