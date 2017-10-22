Former Cat, Bledsoe Tweets Frustration with Suns

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe vented his frustration with the struggling team on social media Sunday as the news of coach Earl Watson's firing surfaced.



"I Dont wanna be here," Bledsoe tweeted.



Hours later, the Suns announced the firing of Watson. Assistant coach Jay Triano, a former head coach of the Toronto Raptors, was named interim coach.



The tweet by Bledsoe, a former Los Angeles Clipper, was followed by one from the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan, saying: "Come back home bro."



The Suns dropped to 0-3 on Saturday night with a 130-88 loss at Clippers, their second blowout loss of the season. On Wednesday night at home, they lost 124-76 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the most one-sided season-opening loss in NBA history and the most one-sided loss in team history.



Long the subject of trade rumors, the 27-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 assists this season - his fifth with the Suns.



