Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Multiple award-winning artist Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show in February.

He made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night in a comedy sketch with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Pepsi and the NFL confirmed the news.

This will be Timberlake’s first time headlining the show since 2004, when co-headliner Janet Jackson had a notorious televised wardrobe malfunction.

Super Bowl 52 will be held on Feb. 2, 2018 in Minneapolis.

