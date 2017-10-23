West Clark parents denied email opt-out

West Clark Community Schools gave about four thousand parent's emails to a political party. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - West Clark Community Schools gave about 4,000 parent's emails to a political party.

“The school corporation is supposed to have our child's best interest, and here they are sharing our info,” Matt Barton, a West Clark parent, said.

Families received an email about a highly-debated school referendum in September. The superintendent called the move a mistake in a packed school board meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, the board offered a solution. They voted to send the same directory to the opposing political party and allowed families to opt-out.

“I don't want any political emails or my information shared with with just anyone,” Barton said.

Barton called the school district less than 24 hours after the meeting to opt-out. The administrative assistant told him he was too late.

“I was very angry,” Barton said.

On Sunday, the superintendent said parents weren't given a deadline Thursday night. He claimed the district followed a time frame recommended by their counsel. The superintendent said they were told to send the directory Friday morning.

“I can't believe this,” Barton said. “It's happening all over again.”

About seven or eight names were taken off the directory on Friday morning.

Handing over parents' emails for political purposes is against the district's policy. The situation has left parents like Barton baffled.

“You're breaking your own rules automatically,” Barton said. “I mean you're knowingly doing this. I don't understand. Two wrongs don't make a right.”

The superintendent said, starting Monday, the district will be contacting the opposition with the names of parents who do not want their information in the directory.

