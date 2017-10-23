65 pounds of marijuana arrive with couple's Amazon order

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

ORLANDO (WFTV/CNN) – A Florida couple ordered storage totes from Amazon, but when the package arrived, they found 65 pounds of marijuana inside.

When a woman and her fiance, neither of whom wished to be identified, needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order on Amazon for four 27-gallon storage totes.

But as soon as they received the package, they knew something didn’t feel right.

"They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman said.

After opening the box, the two were hit with a strong odor, and under layers of packaging, they found 65 pounds of marijuana.

The couple immediately called the police.

"When the first officer got there, she was actually in disbelief,” the woman said.

Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation.

The package had been shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts. It weighed 93.5 pounds.

The couple says after going back and forth with Amazon – mostly by email – for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor. Finally, they received an email, giving them a $150 gift card with the message: “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

The woman says what she and her fiance wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.

"There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst-case scenario,” the woman said. "We were… pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Amazon said in a statement its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns, and the company will work with law enforcement to investigate the case.

Copyright 2017 WFTV via CNN. All rights reserved.