Jambalaya suspected in salmonella outbreak in LA

Dozens of people may have gotten the bacteria after eating chicken and sausage jambalaya at a fundraiser earlier this month in Columbia, a town of about 400 and the Caldwell Parish seat. (Source: KNOE/CNN)

CALDWELL PARISH, LA (KNOE/CNN) - Health officials say at least 125 people have tested positive for salmonella.

They think they got the bacteria after eating chicken and sausage jambalaya at a fundraiser earlier this month, in Columbia, a town of about 400 and the Caldwell Parish seat.

Dozens of people have been hospitalized, and doctors expect more to get sick because more than 300 plates may have been sold.

Officials say one person has died, and they're doing an autopsy to see if it's connected to the outbreak.

