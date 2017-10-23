Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

  • Also on WAVE 3.comMore>>

  • Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures

    Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures

    Sunday, October 22 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-10-22 22:03:38 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:04:53 GMT
    A Florida congresswoman is asking White House chief of staff John Kelly to apologize for making false claims about her while defending President Donald Trump's handling of condolences to a military family.More >>
    A Florida congresswoman is asking White House chief of staff John Kelly to apologize for making false claims about her while defending President Donald Trump's handling of condolences to a military family.More >>

MIAMI (AP) - The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Myeshia Johnson told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made "me cry even worse."

Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State attacked them.

The war of words between the president and Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when she said Trump told Myeshia Johnson in a phone call that her husband "knew what he signed up for" and didn't appear to know his name, an account later backed up by Johnson's aunt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsMore>>

  • Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

    Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:04:01 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:04:57 GMT
    The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.More >>
    The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.More >>

  • Senate presses ahead on $36.5B disaster relief package

    Senate presses ahead on $36.5B disaster relief package

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:54 AM EDT2017-10-23 07:54:03 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:04:56 GMT

    There is urgency to move the measure swiftly - rather than add more money to it at this time - because the government's flood insurance reserves are running out.

    More >>

    There is urgency to move the measure swiftly - rather than add more money to it at this time - because the government's flood insurance reserves are running out.

    More >>

  • States to ask judge to keep health subsidies cut by Trump

    States to ask judge to keep health subsidies cut by Trump

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:23 AM EDT2017-10-23 09:23:58 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:04:55 GMT

    State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.

    More >>

    State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly