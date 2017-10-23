Brick crashes through roof of NYC bus, hits 19-year-old man

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a brick has punched a hole in the roof of a New York City bus and injured a passenger.

Police are investigating if someone intentionally threw the brick, which hit a 19-year-old man in the leg Sunday night. The victim's name was not released, but officials say he was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The bus was on its route in the Bronx when the incident occurred. Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials say the bus was taken out of service.

