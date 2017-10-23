Woman arrested in connection with Henderson robbery

A woman is in jail after police say she threatened to kill someone during a robbery in Henderson.

According to police, it happened Friday at the Salvation Army in the 1200 block of Washington St.

The victim told officers 42-year-old Heather Vibbert took multiple items from the store without paying and hid them in her purse. The victim confronted Vibbert in the parking lot, who then threw the items out of her vehicle.

The victim says she asked Vibbert to calm down at that point because there was a woman behind her vehicle. The victim told police that Vibbert responded by saying, "I'll kill that b----" and began to threaten the woman.

Vibbert then backed up quickly, striking the victim's arm with the driver's side door. Vibbert drove off before officers arrived.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her arm.

On Sunday, officers found Vibbert at her home in Spottsville. Police say she admitted to being in the store, taking the items and throwing them out of the car before driving off.

She was arrested on a robbery charge and taken to the Henderson Co. Detention Center.

