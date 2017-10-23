Ways to stay germ free at the doctor's office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – If you're battling a nasty cold or trying to get over the flu, a trip to the doctor’s office could make it worse.



The American Academy of Pediatrics says doctor’s offices are some of the germiest places - and employees and patients are making things worse.



They are now requiring mandatory flu shots for employees and are requiring waiting rooms to be stocked with alcohol based sanitizers and masks.



While doctors and nurses are doing their part to keep patients healthy, you can do things to stay germ-free too.



Encourage your kids to follow proper cough and sneeze etiquette. This includes covering your nose and mouth with the inside of your elbow, instead of your hands. This keeps germy droplets from traveling through the air and stops the transfer of germs from your hands to surfaces like doorknobs.



Also, keep your kids away from teddy bears and plush toys at the doctor’s office because they absorb germs easier and are tough to clean.



And parents, keep your baby or toddler in their stroller until you enter the exam room. This limits their interaction with toys or surfaces that are covered in germs.



Also, if your child is not fully vaccinated the American Academy of Pediatrics says to try and keep your child from touching things in the waiting room.



