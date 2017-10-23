Truck hauling metal overturns in Jeffersonville

The truck crashed at the 10th and Spring Street ramp to I-65 North around 10:35 a.m. Monday, according to Clark Central command. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A truck hauling metal fell on its side, causing lanes leading to an Interstate 65 ramp in Jeffersonville to close.

The truck crashed at the 10th and Spring Street ramp to I-65 North around 10:35 a.m. Monday, according to Clark Central command.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

