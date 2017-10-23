Louisville school aims to beat Dare To Care record

Officers found the suspect naked in a tree. Police said he appeared to be on drugs and said witches were after him.More >>
Officers found the suspect naked in a tree. Police said he appeared to be on drugs and said witches were after him.More >>
Joseph E. Stopher Elementary School was not always the shining star of Dare to Care donations. A few years back, they were on the bottom of the list for making contributions to the program. This year, after several years of steady growth, they are the biggest elementary school donor when it comes to canned goods.More >>
Joseph E. Stopher Elementary School was not always the shining star of Dare to Care donations. A few years back, they were on the bottom of the list for making contributions to the program. This year, after several years of steady growth, they are the biggest elementary school donor when it comes to canned goods.More >>
A member of the United States Army is facing multiple charges after police said he shot a man who was with his wife.More >>
A member of the United States Army is facing multiple charges after police said he shot a man who was with his wife.More >>
The truck crashed at the 10th and Spring Street ramp to I-65 North around 10:35 a.m. Monday, according to Clark Central command.More >>
The truck crashed at the 10th and Spring Street ramp to I-65 North around 10:35 a.m. Monday, according to Clark Central command.More >>
If you're battling a nasty cold or trying to get over the flu, a trip to the doctor’s office could make it worse.More >>
If you're battling a nasty cold or trying to get over the flu, a trip to the doctor’s office could make it worse.More >>