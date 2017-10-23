Louisville school aims to beat Dare To Care record

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Joseph E. Stopher Elementary School was not always the shining star of Dare to Care donations. A few years back, they were on the bottom of the list for making contributions to the program. This year, after several years of steady growth, they are the biggest elementary school donor when it comes to canned goods.

"The school really stepped up and it’s something that we are proud of because we are a very lucky school," Avani Goodloe said. Goodloe is the chair of the Dare to Care program at Stopher Elementary. "We know that we are blessed to have the resources that we have and we have to give back somehow."

With Stopher being an elementary school, they had to make it easy for the students to understand the bigger picture of donations that they were making. So they decided to go all out, making it a school-wide competition to see which classroom would bring in the most donations.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Summit hopes to encourage community development, togetherness

+ Movie filmed at JCTC focuses on harassment, survivor empowerment

+ Doss students learn about manufacturing at Paradise Tomato Kitchen

A giant chart in the middle of the hallway serves as evidence that the competition isn't taken lightly. After all, a Popsicle party and fidget spinners are on the line for the winning class.

Last year, Stopher was able to donate more than 10,000 pounds of food to Dare to Care. This year, they are aiming to donate more than 8,000 cans, hoping the weight would surpass last year's record.

The drive ends Friday, Oct. 27. If you would like to make a donation, you can bring your cans to Stopher Elementary located at 14417 Aiken Road.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.