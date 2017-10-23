Wrongful conviction no surprise to Kansas black community

Hill, who is the co-host of Sportscenter's show "SC Six," was sidelined because of a violation of ESPN's social media guidelines for a tweet in response to comments made by Jerry Jones.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has still not made an arrest in a pair of deadly shootings last week that evidence shows are linked, but detectives are still taking a hard look at a man they brought in for questioning in connection to the crimes Saturday afternoon.More >>
It is an announcement that sent shockwaves across the community, reports that leaked Tuesday afternoon by national media outlets that the officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling nearly a year ago will not face federal charges.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
