Army member charged with attempted murder

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A member of the United States Army is facing multiple charges after police said he shot a man who was with his wife.

According to an arrest report, Gregory Rich went to his wife’s apartment and kicked in the front door around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Once inside, Rich fired five rounds through the master bedroom door, hitting the man in the chest and arm.

Police said Rich also slashed all four of the tires of his wife’s and the other man’s vehicle.

Rich told police he was aware his wife and the man were at the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Rich is charged with attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

