Stephen Hawking's Ph.D thesis goes online, website crashes

LONDON (AP) - Cambridge University has put Stephen Hawking's doctoral thesis online, triggering such interest that it crashed the university's website.
Completed in 1966 when Hawking was 24, "Properties of Expanding Universes" explores ideas about the origins of the universe that have resonated through the scientist's career.
The university says the thesis was already the most-requested item in its online repository. It was free to download Monday to mark Open Access Week. The website was intermittently inaccessible during the day as it struggled to handle to the interest.
Hawking said he hoped making his thesis available to all would "inspire people around the world to look up at the stars and not down at their feet; to wonder about our place in the universe and to try and make sense of the cosmos."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>